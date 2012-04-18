* Bourse starts trading after 3-year delay
* Only 1 firm listed so far, 2 more plan IPOs
* Potential for high returns, but risks seen
By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH, April 18 After a string of false
starts, Cambodia's stock market finally started trading on
Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for an
impoverished country blighted by corruption and scarred by
decades of civil war.
Money was banned under the brutal rule of Pol Pot's Khmer
Rouge regime that tore Cambodia apart between 1975 and 1979.
But on Wednesday, traders were reaping fast gains as the
price of the sole listed firm, the Phnom Penh Water Supply
Authority (PPWSA), jumped 50 percent in the inaugural session.
"Today marks the birthday of Cambodia's securities market,
the day that we moved forward in a big important step in
Cambodia's financial sector and a historic day for Cambodia,"
Finance Minister Keat Chhon said at the opening ceremony of the
Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX).
Keat Chhon said two more IPOs would take place later this
year for state-owned Telecom Cambodia and Sihanoukville
Autonomous Port. Several private companies had also shown
interest in listing, he said.
Brokers and would-be investors say CSX can overcome its
one-company launch and help to boost transparency in state
enterprises, spurring more growth in one of Asia's smallest
economies.
The privileged few Cambodians with money to invest seem
confident about the bourse's prospects, despite a three-year
delay and a lukewarm response from local companies.
"We want to buy shares, sell them right away in one or two
months to make profits," Lim Pisal, 32, a manager of a local
construction company.
"People before just left their money alone, but with this
market, they can invest and the water company can also invest
more too."
The launch of the new stock market is similar to that in
neighboring Laos, which started last year with two listed firms
and five more preparing to sign up within three years.
LIMITED LIQUIDITY
Both bourses are operated as joint ventures with Korea
Exchange, Asia's fourth-largest bourse operator.
But while there is potential for high returns in emerging
frontier markets, there are inherent risks, as seen in Vietnam
where some investors were burned after steering a rollercoaster
course when its first stock market was launched in 2000.
The lack of liquidity in the Cambodian market, with only one
listed firm, is a considerable setback.
"The risk is that the price can down as well as up ... Even
if you want to sell, you may not be able to move large
positions," said Morten Kvammen, director of SBI Royal
Securities which is underwriting for Sihanoukville Port.
He said the market would have bigger advantages for local
investors and foreigners would take a cautious approach in the
early days.
Joseph Hoess, Bangkok-based director of frontier market fund
Dragon Capital, acknowledged the current limitations but was
bullish about the bourse's future and encouraged by the
transparency and management of PPWSA, the first listed firm.
"If you believe that Cambodia will continue on its same
growth path, will continue to modernise and create wealth -
which, in our opinion, it will - then the capital market will
expand and the market's liquidity risk will diminish," Hoess
told Reuters in an e-mail.
Some investors remain concerned about corruption, an unclear
regulatory framework and the use of the riel currency for
trading on the bourse.
Ninety percent of deposits and credits in Cambodia's banking
system are in dollars, but the central bank wants to be more
independent in terms of its currency, despite concerns from
investors about bureaucratic delays and currency fluctuation
between transactions and payments.
"It's a lot of risk investing here," said an American
investor, who asked not to be named.
"A lot of investors are unhappy about this, it will not help
and in the future, they're going have to change that."