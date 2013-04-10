PHNOM PENH, April 10 China has pledged another
$548 in aid to Cambodia for infrastructure and irrigation
systems, extending assistance that some critics say has bought
it Cambodia's diplomatic support.
Agreements covering $500 million in soft loans and $48
million in grants were signed when Prime Minister Hun Sen
visited China and met Premier Li Keqiang over the weekend,
Commerce Minister Cham Prasidh told a briefing on Wednesday.
"This is a big number, as Hun Sen has said, and will be used
to improve infrastructure," Cham Prasidh said, adding that it
would help build 400 km (250 miles) of new roads a year over
several years.
He added that Hun Sen had thanked former Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao for the 2,000 km (1,250 miles) of roads and seven bridges
across rivers that had been built in Cambodia with Chinese aid
money during his 10 years in office.
In return, Cambodia had reiterated its diplomatic support
for China and a "one China" policy that opposes any form of
independence for Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China
considers its own.
Critics also say it used its chairmanship of the Association
of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year to support Chinese
policy in the region, in particular cutting short debate on the
South China Sea, where China's territorial claims overlap those
of five other countries.
Chinese investment in Cambodia has totalled $9.1 billion
since 1994, including almost $1.2 billion in 2011, eight times
more than the United States, according to the Cambodia
Investment Board.
Cham Prasidh said Cambodia's Royal Group of Companies, whose
CEO, Kith Meng, accompanied Hun Sen, was in talks to buy a
satellite from a Chinese space firm for its telecoms operations
in a deal that could be worth between $300 million and $400
million.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Alan Raybould)