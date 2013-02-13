ROVIENG, Cambodia Feb 14 The remote district
of Rovieng was once a battleground between Cambodian government
troops and Pol Pot's genocidal Khmer Rouge. Unexploded bombs
still lurk in its fields and forests.
So does something more desirable - iron ore - and supposedly
in such huge quantities two Chinese companies have an
$11-billion plan to extract it.
Their proposal - a steel plant and seaport linked by a
404-km (251-mile) railroad - has alarmed environmentalists,
mystified mining and transport experts, and bolstered Cambodia's
reputation as an agent for Chinese expansionism in a region
where the United States is increasingly competing for influence.
It is the latest in a series of mega-projects underscoring
China's growing economic clout in mainland Southeast Asia, while
improving China's access to supplies of raw material and ports
in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea.
Work will soon begin on a $7-billion railway through Laos to
link China's Yunnan province with northeast Thailand. And in
Myanmar work is almost finished on a $3-billion twin pipeline
project to carry oil and gas to Yunnan from Myanmar's Bay of
Bengal coast.
The railway, port and steel project will be Cambodia's
largest, with a price tag not far off the value of the country's
$12.9 billion economy. The steel plant in Rovieng, in northern
Cambodia, will be its first. The seaport on a Cambodian island
in the Gulf of Thailand will be connected to the mainland by a
3-km (1.9-mile) bridge. The railroad will almost span Cambodia,
although its exact route hasn't been revealed.
"This is 65-percent iron," says Sun Qi Cai, 58, caressing a
heavy, gleaming lump of Rovieng rock. "Not many places have such
high-quality ore." That includes China, the world's largest
steel maker, where most ore has an iron content of less than 40
percent.
Sun is a Chinese site manager for Cambodia Iron and Steel
Mining Industry Group, which on Dec. 31 signed a deal to build
the three-part project with China Major Bridge Engineering Co, a
subsidiary of state-owned behemoth China Railways Group.
The iron ore is destined for the steel plant - by law, ore
cannot be exported from Cambodia. Mining experts could not
hazard a guess as to how much ore is recoverable in Rovieng and
there was no indication of how much steel it would produce and
where the products would go.
Those are just some of the unanswered questions about the
project.
CHINA'S CLOUT
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Cambodia Iron and Steel
general manager Zhang Chuan You said work would begin in July
and be finished within four years. But Cambodia's transport
minister Tram Iv Tek, who also attended the ceremony, professed
to know almost nothing about it. The conspicuous absence of
authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen also left many wondering
whether China's mystery train was going anywhere.
"There are a lot of real things happening here with Chinese
money," says Daniel Mitchell, a long-time American resident who
runs a Phnom Penh investment firm called SRP International. "I
don't think this railroad is one of them."
Mining experts question whether northern Cambodia has enough
mineral wealth to justify the project's costs. Transport experts
wonder why the Chinese railroad will not connect with Cambodia's
existing train system, which is already being refurbished at a
cost of at least $141.6 million, or either of its ports.
The ambitious project could be as much strategic as
economic. Chinese investment pledged in Cambodia has totaled
$9.1 billion since 1994, including almost $1.2 billion in 2011 -
eight times more than the United States, according to the
Cambodia Investment Board. China is also Cambodia's largest aid
donor.
That money carries political clout. Last year, Cambodia used
its powers as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN) to stymie discussion on the South China Sea,
where China's territorial claims overlap those of five other
countries. Cambodia emerged as a staunch China ally willing to
put the interests of its giant neighbour over those of its ASEAN
members.
The lesson for Washington was clear.
"For U.S. strategists, if you neglect certain ASEAN
countries you hurt U.S. interests," says American scholar
Carlyle Thayer, an Asia Pacific security expert at the
Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra. "There's a price
to pay ... because China's economic dominance carries political
influence, the U.S. has to compete across the board."
AMATEURISH FACADE
Cambodia Iron and Steel doesn't look like a billion-dollar
company or, as Chinese media reports describe it, a Cambodian
one.
It is registered to three Chinese nationals who, says
Rovieng site manager Sun, are brothers. The only Cambodian found
working at its Phnom Penh headquarters, a five-story building
flanked by a paint shop and a Korean restaurant, was the
cleaner.
Despite its amateurish facade, other evidence suggests that
Cambodia Iron and Steel is moving ahead with its project, and
Cambodian officials know more than they publicly state.
On July 15 last year, telecoms and electricity officials
were summoned to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to
explain to a Chinese representative from Cambodia Iron and Steel
where the country's fiber optic and electrical cables were
buried.
"He wanted to know so that the train track didn't cut
through them," said a Cambodian who attended the meeting.
An official at the company's Shanghai-based partner, China
Major Bridge Engineering, said it would begin construction this
year but gave no specific date.
CATALYSTS FOR PROTEST
In Myanmar, where a quasi-civilian government replaced a
military dictatorship in March 2011, Chinese mega-projects have
been catalysts for protest. China armed and supported Myanmar's
hated military during decades of Western sanctions, and is still
resented by many people.
China's ambassador to Myanmar, Li Junhua, has promised
greater transparency from Chinese companies doing business in
the country. In Cambodia, however, Chinese companies remain
tight-lipped and closely allied with an authoritarian government
that last year jailed record numbers of land-rights activists.
In one token of their close collaboration with the
government, Chinese projects in Cambodia are often guarded by
soldiers or military police. Chinese workers often dress in
military fatigues.
No sign marks the entrance to Cambodia Iron and Steel's vast
site near Rovieng village, only a ramshackle house occupied by
armed Cambodian soldiers who stopped Reuters from entering.
"I'm scared the Chinese will get angry," one soldier said.
Som Soeun, 64, a community leader, was among hundreds of
villagers who attended a 2011 ceremony in Rovieng to announce
the building of a steel plant. Also present was Suy Sem,
Cambodia's Minister of Mines and Energy, who told villagers not
to protest against a plant "needed for the country's
development," Som Soeun recalled.
With the help of local people, Reuters reporters entered the
same area and found no sign of construction. Trucks and other
heavy machinery lay idle. Lumps of iron ore littered the
deserted access roads.
The Cambodia Iron and Steel's depot in Rovieng village
already occupies what used to be community ground: the local
soccer field. The depot also lay dormant. A villager who had
befriended its few Chinese workers said they complained of being
broke, bored and homesick.
The prospect of a railroad cutting a swathe through homes
and land is unsettling, says Som Soeun. So is the continued
silence from government and company officials.
"I am worrying every day now," he says.