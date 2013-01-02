By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Jan 2 Two Chinese companies have
reached a deal to build a 400-km (250-mile) rail line, a steel
plant and a sea port in Cambodia worth a combined $11.2 billion
in what would be by far the impoverished country's biggest-ever
investments.
Cambodia Iron and Steel Mining Industry Group has contracted
the China Railway Group to build a railway to link a steel
facility in northern Preah Vihear province to a port at the
southern commercial island of Koh Kong, the company's chairman
said on Wednesday.
The rail link and port would cost $9.6 billion and the steel
plant $1.6 billion.
The deal is the latest sign of China expanding its footprint
in the frontier economies of a booming Southeast Asia as the
United States vies for influence in the region.
Loans and investment have won China some useful political
allies in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN), which is set to become an integrated trade community by
2016.
All three projects in Cambodia would start this year and
take up to four years to complete, chairman Zhang Chuan Li said.
"There is an important demand for transport of mined
materials for export to China and to the world," Zhang told
Reuters.
Cambodia Iron and Steel is a Chinese firm based in Phnom
Penh and established in 2006.
The agreement was made on Monday and came three days after
Sinomach China Perfect Machinery Industry Corp and Cambodian
Petrochemical Company announced they would jointly build a $2.3
billion oil refinery, Cambodia's first, capable of processing 5
million tonnes of crude a year.
Chinese companies are also set to build a $7 billion, 400 km
high-speed rail link through neighbouring Laos and are trying to
win contracts to build new lines in Thailand.
Zhang was unable to provide details about where the billions
of dollars for the Cambodian rail, steel and port projects would
come from when Reuters visited the company's modest Phnom Penh
office on Wednesday, when the only employees seen were four
Chinese labourers in flip-flops eating lunch.
Zhang said a groundbreaking ceremony for the railway would
be held by the end of this month and construction of the steel
plant in Preah Vihear would start in July.
A three-km bridge would connect an island in the southern
coastal province of Koh Kong with the mainland and the project
would boost the economies of the four provinces covered by the
link, the company said in a statement.
Peter Brimble, senior country economist at the Asian
Development Bank (ADB), was surprised by the size of the rail
project.
"It must be the largest ever project in Cambodia," said
Brimble, who has been involved in the ADB's rehabilitation work
on 650 km of disused railway lines in Cambodia. "Perhaps it's
easier to build a new one. Let's wait and see."
(Editing by Martin Petty)