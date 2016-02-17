By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Feb 17 China will hold its
first-ever exercise with Cambodia's navy next week, in swift
succession to a visit by the military vessels of Beijing's old
enemy Japan, the latest sign of China's growing presence in a
region where maritime tension is rising.
Three warships carrying 737 Chinese sailors will dock on
Monday at a port in Preah Sihanouk province, just over a day
after the scheduled departure of three vessels of the Japanese
Maritime Self-Defense Force now holding cultural exchanges with
Cambodian navy personnel.
While attention focuses on China's activities in the East
and South China Seas, Beijing has been busy strengthening
defence and economic ties with Cambodia, from which it is
increasing receiving political support, particularly within the
Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)
grouping.
The visit by the warships come amid regional jitters over
China's deployment of surface-to-air missiles to a disputed
South China Sea island it controls, which Beijing said on
Wednesday were "necessary self-defence facilities".
The Chinese navy will conduct a rescue exercise for just a
few hours, close to where the Japanese are now docked.
"This will be a big cooperation and joint exercise training
in rescue operations," Cambodia's deputy navy chief, Vice
Admiral Vann Bunneang, told Reuters. "This is to boost readiness
for when boats sink and natural disasters occur."
China jointly runs a military academy in Cambodia and has
been supplying its armed forces with helicopters, shoulder-fired
rockets and vehicles, while sending cadets to China for
training.
Analysts say the United States is concerned about Cambodia
becoming a vassal state that could do Beijing's regional bidding
in the consensus-led ASEAN, a notion Phnom Penh
rejects.
Washington has sought to keep Cambodia onside with its own
military exercises, despite friction over the country's poor
human rights record. In November it held a sixth search and
rescue drill involving 200 U.S. and 300 Cambodian sailors.
Asked about China's exercises, the Japanese embassy in
Cambodia said in a statement it would not comment on the
activities of a third country.
Visits by Japanese and Chinese ships showed competition for
influence and Cambodia should be cautious in managing its future
ties, said Ou Virak of the Future Forum think tank.
"The question is actually how to deal with this when Japan
wants a piece of influence, while China tries to do as much as
they can, both financially and militarily," he said.
"We need to be very careful, we need to balance
relationships with all of them and eventually, we need to be
self-reliant."
(Editing by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)