By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Aug 3 Cambodia is urging businesses
to accept payment in yuan as it seeks to attract more Chinese
tourists, officials said on Wednesday, the latest sign of
tightening ties between Phnom Penh and Beijing.
Cambodia is China's closest ally in Southeast Asia and last
week handed Beijing a diplomatic victory in a dispute over the
South China Sea at a meeting of the Association of South East
Asian Nations.
China is already the second-largest source of tourists to
Cambodia after Vietnam, with nearly 1 million arrivals a year.
Casinos, some of them Chinese operated and catering to
predominately Chinese visitors, punctuate the skyline of Phnom
Penh.
Accepting the yuan is part of a Ministry of Tourism plan to
more than double the number of Chinese tourists by 2020.
"We want to target 2 million tourists per year from 2020, so
we aim to implement it now," Tith Chantha, a secretary of state
at the ministry, told Reuters.
"We want to encourage the use of yuan."
Cambodia's economy is already dollarised. The yuan could
circulate in a similar way to dollars, Chantha said.
Cambodia is heavily dependent on Chinese aid and investment
and Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday Chinese tourists
would help drive growth.
Still, the introduction of the yuan, also known as the
renminbi (RMB), would seem to go against a government move away
from dollarisation toward use of the riel currency because of
the constraints to monetary policy due to the dollar's use.
"More businesses may decide to accept payments in RMB if
that makes them more profitable, but the concerns about exchange
rate fluctuation and counterfeiting are likely to limit this,"
said Joseph Lovell of the American Chamber of Commerce in
Cambodia.
Lovell said if Chinese tourists knew they could readily use
RMB in Cambodia, it might encourage more visits.
Ho Vandy, secretary-general of the Cambodian National
Tourism Alliance, said the plan could help spur growth in
tourism, but details needed to be worked out.
"In remote areas, people wouldn't know how to identify real
or fake notes and what the exchange rate is," Ho Vandy said.
Tith Chantha brushed off those concerns, saying circulation
of the notes would mostly be with big hotels and travel
companies.
"It won't be difficult, it will be used like the dollar," he
said
Officials at the National Bank of Cambodia could not be
reached for comment.
