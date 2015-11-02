* Experts say condominium oversupply in a few years is
possible
* Singapore firms like Oxley building posh high-rise
projects
* Foreigners account for 60-70 pct of condominium sales
* Cambodians prefer houses with land, many can't afford
flats
By Prak Chan Thul and Aradhana Aravindan
PHNOM PENH/SINGAPORE, Nov 3 High-rise apartments
are springing up across Cambodia's capital, part of a property
boom led by expat demand, while developers are also betting the
country's growing middle class will shed a traditional distaste
for "living on top of each other".
As once red-hot property markets like Singapore lose steam,
frontier markets such as Cambodia are gaining more attention
from investors, and that is helping make the construction and
real estate industries the Southeast Asian nation's most dynamic
engine of growth.
Developers such as Singapore's Oxley Holdings and
Teho International are embarking on high-rise upmarket
condominiums complete with swimming pools, gymnasiums and river
views. Japan's Creed Group as well as Taiwanese and South Korean
firms have jumped into the market, while local developers are
also building, albeit mostly low-rise apartments.
A lack of condominiums in prime Phnom Penh areas for expats
has led to high rental yields for investors. But some experts
worry supply could outstrip demand in a few years unless the
country's middle class moves away from a traditional preference
for houses with land.
With an economy of only $16.7 billion, Cambodia could be
very slow in shifting to high-rise living as its urban middle
class, while growing, remains small.
"Unless there is a strong take-up by local families, there
could well be an oversupply," said Marc Townsend, managing
director for real estate services firm CBRE in Cambodia and
Vietnam.
Property consultants note that most buyers of condominiums,
even locals, are purchasing them for investment purposes - keen
to rent them out and believing their value will appreciate over
the next few years.
They also estimate that foreigners account for 60 to 70
percent of condominium sales in Cambodia, spurred on in part by
the relaxing of restrictions on foreign home ownership in 2010,
though some limitations remain in place.
"While most buyers are foreigners, the trend will change
towards Cambodians. But it may take 10 to 20 years," said Kim
Heang, chief executive of Khmer Real Estate.
For the time being, the influx of foreigners over the past
few years as multinational companies open offices is feeding
demand. That helped the construction and real estate industries
contribute more to GDP than the garment and footwear sector last
year, according to the World Bank.
Prime residential land prices in the capital jumped 14.1
percent in the first half of this year, the biggest rise among
13 Asian cities in a Knight Frank research report.
CBRE estimates there are 48 condominium projects, both
finished and under construction, in Phnom Penh, where total
condominium stock is set to jump to 19,745 units by the end of
2018, a 13-fold increase over levels seen last year.
Some of the most high-profile projects are being built by
Oxley and Cambodian developer Worldbridge Land. These include
The Peak, a 55-storey mixed-use development with two residential
towers and a Shangri-la hotel, which is due for completion in
2020. It follows the 45-storey The Bridge, whose residential
units are almost fully sold - with Cambodians, Singaporeans and
Taiwanese the top buyers.
Due to current limited stock, gross rental yields for Phnom
Penh's condominiums located in prime areas are among the highest
in the region - 10 percent versus 4-6 percent in Bangkok and
Singapore's 2-3 percent, CBRE data shows.
But while $300,000 for a three-bedroom apartment may be
cheap enough to attract potential investors like businessman
Steven Chan, an attendee at an Oxley property launch event in
Singapore, for many ordinary Cambodians those sums are out of
reach.
"People like us don't like to live in apartments like this,"
said 31-year old Hak Hab, a cook who lives in the neighbourhood
of a 16-storey condominium block but whose wooden home borders a
sewage canal.
"These apartments are only for the very rich."
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul in Phnom Penh and Aradhana
Aravindan in Singapore; Additional reporting by Martin Petty in
Hanoi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)