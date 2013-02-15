PHNOM PENH Feb 15 Cambodia's parliament
approved on Friday a $781-million guarantee for the purchase of
electricity generated by a controversial hydropower dam that
activists say could damage thousands of livelihoods and trigger
a food security crisis.
The government says the Lower Sesan 2 dam will transform the
energy sector and it sought house approval to guarantee
state-owned Electricite du Cambodge's (EDC) commitment to the
400-megawatt project, which one environmental group described as
"one of the worst proposed dams" in the lower Mekong basin.
The controversy over the dam is the latest to flare in
Southeast Asia, where the most underdeveloped countries have
faced opposition in seeking to harness energy from major
waterways like the Irrawaddy in Myanmar and the lower Mekong,
which is shared by Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
Laos's determination to build the $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam
despite the opposition of its neighbours has caused an
international outcry, while Myanmar was forced to bow to rare
public pressure in 2011 and suspend the Chinese-led, $3.6
billion Myitsone dam, which would have flooded an area the size
of Singapore.
Like with the Xayaburi and Myitsone projects, villagers in
Cambodia's northeastern Stung Treng province are worried the
proposed dam on the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers
could reduce the flow of fertile silt used for growing rice.
Experts say it could wipe out nine percent of fish supplies.
Like many of the biggest investments in Cambodia, a Chinese
firm is a major stakeholder in the dam.
Villagers plan to petition foreign governments and say they
have been kept in the dark by the authorities about if, and how
they would be compensated.
"The Lower Sesan 2 will unleash irreversible environmental
destruction and harm to the food security of the nation," Ame
Trandem, Southeast Asia Program Director for the International
Rivers group, said in a statement.
"It's clear that this dam should not proceed."
Son Chhay of the opposition Sam Rainsy Party expressed
concern to parliament about not only the dam's environmental
impact, but possible irregularities in licensing for the project
and alleged illegal logging at the proposed site.
"We are not against this hydro dam but we demand that there
be a thorough study first," he said.
Energy Minister Suy Sem told parliament the dam was crucial
for Cambodia's development.
"We believe Cambodia's energy sector will be transformed in
ways we have never known, such as the energy supply, energy
stability and prices," he said.
The dam is a 90 percent joint venture between Cambodia's
Royal Group, which has ventures that include hotels, casinos, a
bank, an insurance firm, media outlets and telecoms, in
collaboration with China's Hydrolancang International.
The remaining 10 percent is owned by Energy EVN
International Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of state-owned
Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN).
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Martin Petty and
Robert Birsel)