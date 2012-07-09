PHNOM PENH, July 9 A virus that causes hand,
foot and mouth disease may have been responsible for some of the
mysterious deaths of dozens of children in Cambodia since April,
the Health Ministry said in a joint statement with the World
Health Organization (WHO).
Fifty-nine cases had been identified involving children
between the ages of three months and 11 years, with the majority
younger than three years old. In all, 52 had died but samples
were not available in the majority of cases.
"Based on the latest laboratory results, a significant
proportion of the samples tested positive for Enterovirus 71
(EV-71), which causes hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD). The
EV-71 has been known to generally cause severe complications
among some patients," the statement published late on Sunday
said.
It said a number of other pathogens were found including
dengue and streptococcus suis, which is a pig pathogen that can
be transmitted to humans.
"Further investigation is ongoing and this includes the
matching of the laboratory and epidemiological information. We
hope to be able to conclude our investigation in the coming
days," Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bun Heng said in the
statement.
The WHO said on July 3 it was helping Cambodia investigate
the deaths of at least 60 children under seven years of age,
most of whom had died within 24 hours of being admitted to
hospital in Phnom Penh or the northern town of Siem Reap.
They had high fevers and signs of encephalitic or
respiratory symptoms, or both, it said.
Hand, foot and mouth disease usually affects infants and
children and is spread through direct contact with the mucus,
saliva, or faeces of an infected person. It typically occurs in
small epidemics in nursery schools or kindergartens.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing
by Michael Perry)