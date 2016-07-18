PHNOM PENH, July 18 Cambodia's economy should grow around 7 percent this year and next, driven by strong garment exports, a real estate boom and lower oil prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday, warning of the risk of rapid real estate credit growth.

"Cambodia is a fast-growing, highly open economy and just attained lower middle income country status," IMF's Asia Pacific deputy director, Markus Rodlauer, told reporters on Monday.

Garment manufacturing is Cambodia's biggest foreign currency earner. It employs about 600,000 people and is a vital source of income for many rural families.

Many western brands, such as Adidas, Marks and Spencer and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. outsource footwear and apparel to Cambodian factories.

Cambodia is also attracting a growing share of foreign investment as companies seek cheaper alternatives to China and as Cambodia expands its electricity supply.

But Rodlauer said Cambodia's rapid credit growth, which averages out at around 30 percent year-on-year, increasingly concentrated in the real estate sector, put growth at risk.

"We do believe that the growth in the real estate sector is on a dangerous trajectory and needs to slow down," Rodlauer said.

Rodlauer added that the National Bank of Cambodia had already taken some measures to curb bank lending, including higher minimum requirements for financial institutions and that more should be taken.

"The mission recommended further measures to reduce macro-financial risks and achieve a soft landing of the credit cycle," Rodlauer said. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Nick Macfie)