PHNOM PENH, July 18 Cambodia's economy should
grow around 7 percent this year and next, driven by strong
garment exports, a real estate boom and lower oil prices, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday, warning of the
risk of rapid real estate credit growth.
"Cambodia is a fast-growing, highly open economy and just
attained lower middle income country status," IMF's Asia Pacific
deputy director, Markus Rodlauer, told reporters on Monday.
Garment manufacturing is Cambodia's biggest foreign currency
earner. It employs about 600,000 people and is a vital source of
income for many rural families.
Many western brands, such as Adidas, Marks and
Spencer and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. outsource
footwear and apparel to Cambodian factories.
Cambodia is also attracting a growing share of foreign
investment as companies seek cheaper alternatives to China and
as Cambodia expands its electricity supply.
But Rodlauer said Cambodia's rapid credit growth, which
averages out at around 30 percent year-on-year, increasingly
concentrated in the real estate sector, put growth at risk.
"We do believe that the growth in the real estate sector is
on a dangerous trajectory and needs to slow down," Rodlauer
said.
Rodlauer added that the National Bank of Cambodia had
already taken some measures to curb bank lending, including
higher minimum requirements for financial institutions and that
more should be taken.
"The mission recommended further measures to reduce
macro-financial risks and achieve a soft landing of the credit
cycle," Rodlauer said.
