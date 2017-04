PHNOM PENH The long-ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen won a majority of votes in 19 out of Cambodia's 24 provinces in a disputed July 28 election, official results announced by the country's election body showed on Monday.

The results appeared to support the CPP's claim that it won a parliamentary majority, despite opposition allegations of widespread cheating. The opposition has rejected preliminary results and called for an international inquiry.

