BANGKOK Nov 5 Cambodia plans to open bids for
concessions on 19 onshore oil and gas exploration blocks to
promote investment in the sector, a senior official at the
country's Ministry of Mines and Energy said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country is also keen to talk with
international investors about acquiring stakes in six offshore
blocks, Diep Sareiviseth, deputy director general at the
ministry and in charge of international petroleum affairs, told
reporters in Bangkok.
Hit by wars and regional conflicts, Cambodia has struggled
to finalise its legal and fiscal regime for its petroleum, and
the launch of production at Block A, the first significant oil
discovery in Cambodia, has been delayed for years.
Block A is now under supervision of KrisEnergy Ltd
after the Singapore-based upstream oil and gas firm agreed to a
$65 million deal to buy out Chevron Corp's interest in
the offshore block in the Gulf of Thailand.
Sareiviseth said no certain date of bidding was decided yet
on the 19 onshore blocks, which are "available for any
interested companies".
A preliminary survey showed positive results at two of the
onshore blocks and drilling is expected to begin next year, he
said, without providing any further details.
Cambodia is also planning to build its first oil refinery in
Sihanoukville on the country's southeast coast. In early 2013,
Chinese engineering firm Sinomach China Perfect Machinery
Industry Corp and Cambodian Petrochemical Company had announced
they would jointly build a $2.3 billion oil refinery.
However, completion of the 5-million-tonnes-a-year
(100,000-barrels-per-day) refinery is expected to be delayed
from earlier projections of 2018 after a recent election and a
change in the petroleum regulator, Sareiviseth said.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue)