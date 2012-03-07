(Repeats to add links, no change to text)
By Andrew R.C. Marshall and Prak Chan Thul
BOTUM SAKOR, Cambodia, March 7 It was once
the unspoiled jungle home for tigers, elephants, bears and
gibbons. But today Botum Sakor National Park in southwest
Cambodia is fast disappearing to accommodate a much less
endangered species: the Chinese gambler.
"This was all forest once," says Chut Wutty, director of the
Natural Resource Protection Group, an environmental watchdog
based in the capital, Phnom Penh, gesturing across a
near-treeless landscape.
"But then the government sold the land to rich men."
He means Tianjin Union Development Group, a real-estate
company from northern China, which is transforming 340 sq km
(130 sq miles) of Botum Sakor into a city-sized gambling resort
for "extravagant feasting and revelry", its website says. A
64-km (40-mile) highway, now almost complete, will cut a
four-lane swathe through mostly virgin forest.
National parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Cambodia, an
impoverished country known for its ancient temples and genocidal
Khmer Rouge regime of the 1970s, could soon vanish entirely as
deep-pocketed Chinese investors accelerate a secretive sell-off
of protected areas to private companies, warns Chut Wutty and
other activists.
The land sales also point to another trend: the expansion of
Chinese economic interests in Southeast Asia's undeveloped
frontiers, which comes at a delicate time as tensions simmer
over China's sovereignty claims in the disputed South China Sea
and the United States vows to re-engage with the region.
Last year, the Cambodian government granted so-called
economic land concessions to scores of companies to develop
7,631 sq km (2,946 sq miles) of land, most of it in national
parks and wildlife sanctuaries, according to research by the
respected Cambodia Human Rights and Development Organization
(ADHOC).
The area of concessions granted has risen six-fold between
2010 and 2011, partly a reflection of booming Indochina trade as
China's economic influence spreads deeper into Southeast Asia.
Foreign conservation groups in the country have remained
silent about the sell-off for fear of wrecking their
relationship with the government of mercurial Prime Minister Hun
Sen. But Cambodians dislodged from concession areas are starting
to find their voices.
ANTI-CHINESE SENTIMENT
Fishing families in Botum Sakor say that Union Group is
using strongarm tactics to relocate them deep inland.
"It's been my land since my grandparents' generation," says
Srey Khmao, 68, from Thmar Sar. "I lived peacefully
there until Union Group threatened the villagers and told them
to remove their belongings."
Such protests could ratchet up anti-Chinese sentiment in
Cambodia, where China is both the largest foreign investor and
source of foreign aid. That aid, often in the form of
no-strings-attached infrastructure projects, has made Hun Sen
less reliant on Western donors, who generally demand greater
transparency and respect for human rights.
It has also eroded the influence of foreign conservation
groups in Cambodia, many of whom work in the same protected
areas now being sold off. Their criticism has remained muted for
fear Hun Sen will do what he did to British environmental
watchdog Global Witness in 2005, and kick them out.
"The days of donor-dependency are over," says a foreign
conservationist working in Cambodia, who asked not to be
identified. "Much more money is coming into this country through
direct investment, especially from Chinese companies, so the
carrot-and-stick incentive that NGOs (non-governmental groups)
might have had 10 years ago isn't as powerful these days."
Land-grabbing, illegal logging and forced evictions have
long been common in Cambodia. But by granting land concessions,
the government has effectively legalised these practises in the
country's last remaining wilderness, say activists.
Companies from Cambodia, Vietnam and other countries are
also exploiting the land sell-off, mainly to develop rubber
plantations and other agribusinesses. But the most lucrative
projects -- mining for gold and other minerals -- are dominated
by the Chinese, says the Cambodian Center for Human Rights.
"THIS IS CHINA"
Cambodia's 2001 land law forbids economic land concessions
greater than 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres). But China's Union
Group won a 99-year lease thanks to a 2008 royal decree which
carved out 36,000 hectares (89,000 acres) from Botum Sakor and
redefined it.
In the same year, a contract was signed by Minister of
Environment Mok Mareth and the chief of Union Group's board of
directors Li Zhi Xuan. The company was granted a further 9,100
adjoining hectares last year to build a hydroelectric dam.
Union Group has big ambitions for the area, including a
network of roads, an international airport, a port for large
cruise ships, two reservoirs, condominiums, hotels, hospitals,
golf courses and a casino called "Angkor Wat on Sea", according
to the contract and its website.
It will sink $3.8 billion into its Botum Sakor resort, a
figure quoted to rights groups in February by Bun Leut, governor
of coastal Koh Kong province . It covers an area almost
half the size of Singapore. People in the area say it will be
called either "Seven-headed Dragon" or "Hong Kong II".
"Those are just rumours. It hasn't been named yet," says
Cheang Sivling, a Chinese-speaking Cambodian manager for Union
Group's road-building operations.
The four-lane highway, built at a cost of about $1.1 million
a mile, is part of a system of roads Union Group will run across
Botum Sakor, adds Cheang Sivling.
This alarms Mathieu Pellerin, a researcher with the
Cambodian human rights group Licadho, who notes that newly built
roads give logging operators greater access and could accelerate
the destruction of forests.
"Botum Sakor is melting away," he says.
The worksites along the highway house a number of Chinese
engineers, and are guarded by Cambodian soldiers.
Access to the resort area itself is blocked by a provincial
park ranger who, when Reuters tried to pass, threatened to radio
for back-up from military police, who along with the police
routinely provide security for big concessionaires.
"This is China," he says firmly.
Nearby, at the picturesque seaside village of Poy Jopon,
people were preparing to leave after signing away their property
to Union Group -- under duress, they say.
"I'm upset, but there is nothing I can do about it," says
Chey Pheap, 42, a grocery store owner. "This is the way society
works." He and the remaining villagers will soon be moved to
houses some 10 km (six miles) inland. When asked to describe the
new area, one of Chey Pheap's neighbours says: "No work, no
water, no school, no temple. Just malaria."
Nhorn Saroen, 52, was among hundreds of families who have
already been moved from another fishing village, called Kom
Saoi. "We were told it was Chinese land and we couldn't cut down
a single tree," he says. "Some people refused to leave. Their
land was taken and now they have nothing."
He was provided with a house in a purpose-built village far
inland, robbing him of his main livelihood: fishing. The houses
surrounding Nhorn Saroen's are deserted. Many families cannot
make ends meet in the remote area and have moved away, he says.
Passing just behind his house was a moat which delineated
Union Group's land. It was three metres deep (10 ft) and twice
as wide, and ran for many kilometres. For the villagers, it
symbolised China's power and remoteness.
"Even though we hate the Chinese, what can we do?" says
Nhorn Saroen.
Union Group's website praises Cambodia for its "sound public
order" and "simple and honest" people. Allegations of forced
evictions are "a problem between the Cambodian government and
its people", says a company spokeswoman, who declined to be
identified.
Union Group obeyed Cambodian laws and worked closely with
the Chinese government, she adds. Its road network was welcomed
by people in the area. "Residents said they finally saw real
roads and cars," she says. "In this regard, I think we have
contributed to Cambodia."
She confirmed that Union Group is spending "billions" of
dollars on the project.
CORE AREAS
The government granted a record number of economic land
concessions in 2011, says Pellerin, but keeping track of them is
impossible. Information on hard-to-reach concessions or the
firms leasing them is not systematically maintained.
The government's contract with Union Group is "shocking",
says Pellerin. "Cambodia is giving away 36,000 hectares to a
foreign entity with little if any oversight or obvious benefit
to the people."
As part of that contract, Union Group deposited $1 million
with the Council for the Development of Cambodia, but pays no
fees for the first decade of its lease.
Leasing protected areas generates minimal money, insisted
Sem Saroeun, director general of finance and administration at
the Ministry of Environment. The government charged even
deep-pocketed Chinese firms a mere $1 per hectare per year.
"This is a voluntary price and the funds go to the
protection and conservation of the environment," he says. New
anti-graft laws prevent additional under-the-table payments, he
adds.
But Seng Sok Heng of Community Peace Network, a group which
helps track land concessions for the pro-transparency website
Open Development Cambodia, says the government is charging up to
$10 per hectare per year, and that additional bribes were
common.
Environment official Sem Saroeun said he didn't know the
total area leased out by the government, but added that
concessions were only granted on land surrounding protected
areas. "The core areas are still protected," he says.
But this claim is upended not only by Reuters' trip to
fast-shrinking Botum Sakor, but also by satellite images and
research by groups. Maps produced by Licadho show huge
leaseholds at the heart of wildlife sanctuaries such as Boeng
Per and Phnom Aural, while 19 concessions have swallowed up
almost all of Virachey national park on Cambodia's remote border
with Laos and Vietnam.
GROWING RESENTMENT
With Chinese investors fanning out across fast-growing
Southeast Asia, festering resentment over land-hungry projects
could spell trouble for Beijing, especially after the United
States signalled last year that it would strengthen economic and
diplomatic influence in the region.
A new generation of Chinese multinationals is facing pockets
of resistance in a region they once dominated without question.
Myanmar's reformist government apparently bowed to popular
discontent by cancelling a $3.6 billion Chinese-led dam project
in September, marking a turning point in relations with its
giant neighbour. A similar movement opposes trans-Myanmar
pipelines that will transport oil and gas to China.
Through all this, Cambodia has been a reliable ally for
China. Foreign direct investment from China was $1.19 billion in
2011, almost 10 times that of the United States, estimated the
government's Council for the Development of Cambodia, which Hun
Sen chairs.
China has also been generous with aid, pledging more than $2
billion since 1992, mostly in soft loans, according to Finance
Minister Keat Chhon in February.
This "blank cheque diplomacy" threatened to "erode donor
efforts to use assistance to promote improved governance and
respect for human rights", a U.S. diplomat said in a cable
released last year by the anti-secrecy group Wikileaks.
"There is a growing sense -- and this is not unique to
Cambodia -- that Chinese investors and employers are
problematic," says Sophie Richardson, Asia Advocacy Director for
Human Rights Watch. "At the same time, it's not as if the
Cambodian government is stepping up to defend its own citizens."
Hun Sen has publicly praised China for placing no conditions
on its aid, but the U.S. diplomat noted in the cable that
Chinese companies had been rewarded with non-transparent "access
to mineral and resource wealth".
And land: leaseholds offer potentially strategic locations
for expanding Chinese interests. Union Group's vast concession
has easy access to both the Gulf of Thailand -- the traditional
backyard of U.S. military ally Thailand -- and the hotly
contested South China Sea.
For activist Chut Wutty, Union Group's activities smack of
colonisation. "You think after 99 years that this land will be
returned to Cambodia? You think they'll kick the Chinese out? No
way. It's forever."
(Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jason
Szep and Robert Birsel)