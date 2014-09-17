By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH, Sept 17
PHNOM PENH, Sept 17 Cambodia deployed armed
troops in its capital on Wednesday as garment workers held
rallies to revive a campaign for higher wages that had helped to
stoke a year-long political crisis.
About 500 textile workers rallied in an industrial suburb of
Phnom Penh, demanding a sharp hike in the monthly minimum wage
to $177 from $100, as dozens of soldiers armed with assault
rifles watched. Witnesses said army helicopters flew over the
factories earlier.
About 100 police were also deployed at economic zones in
Svay Rieng province, bordering Vietnam, where garment workers
also gathered, Pav Sina, president of the Collective Union
Movement of Workers, told Reuters.
"Why is our government so afraid of its own people,
especially people who are only protesting to earn a basic
salary?" said Naly Pilorge, director of rights group Licadho.
Licardo said two union leaders were arrested by police.
But no incidents of violence were reported.
The growth of the garment sector has become a vital but
troublesome issue for the government of long-serving Prime
Minister Hun Sen.
It has been a boon for the fledgling economy, providing as
many as half a million jobs and generating $5 billion annually,
but frequent protests by increasingly assertive unions have
tested the government's patience.
At stake if the campaign leads to prolonged strikes is the
possibility of reduced orders from firms that outsource to
Cambodian factories, such as Gap, Nike, H & M
Hennes & Mauritz and Zara, owned by Inditex.
"We want to send a message to all buyers that they must
provide a basic wage," Ath Thon, president of the biggest
independent union, the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Workers
Democratic Union, told reporters at the rally.
VIOLENT CRACKDOWN
Cambodia's garment sector is dwarfed by those in China and
Vietnam, but lower wages have lured brands to the country.
However, complaints about "sweat shop" working conditions and a
crackdown by security forces in January, which killed at least
five people, could damage the reputations of the brands.
Instability in Cambodia comes as Myanmar offers generous tax
breaks to manufacturers and Vietnam, which exported $18 billion
worth of textiles last year, negotiates a raft of global trade
deals to slash tariffs.
Ath Thon said an alliance of union activists was also
lending support for Wednesday's campaign in numerous capital
cities by delivering petitions to Cambodian embassies and high
street stores selling garments made in Cambodia.
IndustriALL, which represents 50 million workers in 140
countries, said campaign activities had taken place in
Australia, Belgium and Switzerland.
"They understand that Cambodia's garment sector has
victimized many workers and when they couldn't receive the basic
wage, they protested and got killed," Ath Thon said, adding that
400,000 Cambodian textile workers participated in the campaign.
The long-running dispute over pay looked to have been
settled prior to last year's election, when the Garment
Manufacturers Association in Cambodia agreed to gradually raise
the minimum wage to $160 by 2018.
But things changed when the opposition Cambodia National
Rescue Party (CNRP) made an election campaign pledge to raise
the figure further. CNRP won support from textile unions during
its months of street protests to demand a re-run of a July 2013
poll it said was rigged by the ruling party.
CNRP struck a deal with the Cambodian People's Party two
months ago to end its year-long parliamentary boycott and a
fragile truce remains, although it is unclear whether CNRP is
backing the latest wage campaign.
(Editing by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)