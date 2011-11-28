PHNOM PENH Nov 28 About 1,000 Cambodian
garment workers went on strike on Monday at a factory producing
clothing for global brands Gap, J.C. Penny (JCP.N) and
Old Navy, demanding that the plant reinstates suspended trade
union representatives.
Garment-making has been Cambodia's main manufacturing
industry as it recovers from decades of conflict. Last year, the
sector grew 28 percent and contributed more than $3 billion
towards the country's $11 billion economy.
It employs 300,000 people, many of them women, at scores of
factories, owned mostly by Chinese and Taiwanese companies but
it has seen its share of industrial action over pay and
conditions.
The president of the Workers Friendship Union Federation
said the strike would go on until the South Korean-owned
factory, Cambo Handsome Ltd, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh,
took back three union representatives suspended after being
accused of stealing two T-shirts.
The company should also withdraw what he called the trumped
up charges against them.
"This is a plan by the company to remove union leaders who
had advocated for better conditions," union president Sieng
Sambath told Reuters.
Van Rin, 31, one of the three suspended unionists, said the
factory had singled him out because he was promoting workers'
rights.
"Even when I went to the toilet, they followed me and took
pictures, they warned workers not to talk to me and said they
would not get a raise," Van Rin said.
A representative of Cambo Handsome denied fabricating
charges and said the unionists were caught stealing T-shirts.
"The strike is illegal because they didn't inform the
authorities," said the representative, who declined to be
identified.
The representative confirmed that the plant produces
garments for the Gap, JC Penny and Old Navy brands.
Cambodian factories also produce clothes for the likes of
Nike Inc, Marks and Spencer Group PLC, Tesco PLC
, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Puma,
Next Plc and Inditex.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Robert Birsel)