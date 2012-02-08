By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Feb 8 A panel of international
and local judges on Wednesday called on garment factories in
Cambodia to urgently increase employees' salaries and pressed
big international clothing brands to do more to improve working
conditions.
The call was issued by a "People's Tribunal" of judges
representing the Asian Floor Wage Alliance, a labour advocacy
group active across the region, who concluded working conditions
were violations of human rights and the $61 minimum monthly
salary was insufficient.
The trial-like event in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh was
the first of its kind in a country plagued by strikes and
protests by garment workers. Those who took part in the tribunal
included trade unionists, garment workers and representatives of
several brands outsourcing work to Cambodia, including Adidas
and Puma.
"The situation of workers in the Cambodian garment supply
chain presents severe deficits which correspond to a systematic
violation of their fundamental right to a decent human life,"
the judges said in delivering a verdict.
"Because of its comprehensiveness and urgency, the
implementation of the living wage concept cannot be postponed."
Garment exports were the biggest currency earner last year
for Cambodia, one of the world's poorest countries. The sector
employs more than 300,000 and feed thousands of families in a
country where a third of the population live on $1 a day.
However, the industry, which generated $4.2 billion in
exports last year, has been plagued by pay disputes, mass
faintings and illness among workers, believed to be brought on
by sweat-shop working conditions.
The decision by the judges was not legally-binding, but
could carry weight in Cambodia, given the scale of an industry
that supplies dozens of high-street brands, including H & M
Hennes & Mauritz AB and Gap.
During the trial, unions presented cases of staff who had
fallen sick at factories making clothes for major brands.
"To stretch their low wage, workers buy cheap food which is
not very nutritious. They work from 12-14 hours per day and
sometimes overnight," unionist Suon Sokunthea said in testimony.
Garment worker Heap Kimhuor, 27, said she struggled to make
ends meet on her salary. Staff mostly travelled to work standing
up in overcrowded trucks for long periods and strong odours from
the machines and chemicals made working conditions unbearable.
"As my income is unable to cover all basic needs, I often
take a loan from the landlord," added Heap Kimhuor.
Adidas said it was committed to seeking a better deal for
Cambodian workers, but was disappointed that neither the
government nor manufacturers took part in the tribunal.
"Indeed at its heart, the progressive realisation of living
wages in Cambodia remains a state duty under the international
human rights law," it said in a statement sent to Reuters.