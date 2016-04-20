PHNOM PENH, April 20 A Cambodian special
economic zone launched an initial public offering (IPOs) on
Wednesday that aims to raise up to $11.5 million, in what will
be only the fourth company to go public on the nation's bourse
which has struggled to attract listings.
The Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone (PPSEZ), operator of a
357-hectare park on the outskirts of the Cambodian capital Phnom
Penh, said it is offering 11.5 million new shares priced between
$0.70 and $1 each in the IPO. The shares will be priced on May
10 and trading will begin on May 30.
Founded by Cambodian tycoon Lim Chhiv Ho, PPSEZ will become
the first Cambodian firm to list on the bourse.
The Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX), a joint venture with
South Korea's bourse, launched in 2011 but has failed to live up
to expectations as domestic firms have been reluctant to commit
to the level of transparency required and have struggled to meet
listing rules.
Many Cambodian firms are unwilling to provide financial
statements or to comply with taxation laws, brokers and
investors in the country have said.
PPSEZ's chief financial officer Fong Nee Wai said the
listing could boost activity on the stock market.
"We want to participate and help the government to promote
the capital market in Cambodia," he told investors and reporters
at the IPO launch.
The IPO shares being offered represent 20 percent of the
enlarged capital of the company. The funds will help build a new
special economic zone near the border with Thailand and to repay
bank debt, the company said.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)