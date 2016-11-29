KAMPONG SPEU PROVINCE, Cambodia, Nov 29 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - L ike spots on a leopard's hide, small wooden
houses and tiny fenced plots dot the sprawling Grandis Timber
teak plantation in western Cambodia.
Investing in a swathe of land almost double the size of
Manhattan, the timber giant is opting to allow residents and
families to stay on the property where they have lived and
worked for generations.
Rights groups have criticized many large land deals in the
Southeast Asian nation, saying the concessions resulted in the
displacement of more than 770,000 Cambodians.
In contrast, nobody has been forced to move by Grandis
Timber, company spokesman, Nico Strydom, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Backed by European investors, Grandis Timber built its
plantation around the people already living on 9,000 hectares
(22,000 acres).
Grandis Timber leased the land from the government, Strydom
said.
"The underlying argument for this is that the company will
experience a lower level of risk if neighbours are happy," he
said in an email.
Appropriately, Cambodian officials call it the "leopard skin
strategy" as it creates a patchwork of residents and companies
working side by side.
Analysts say this should be the way for Cambodia to balance
its economic growth with local land rights.
"In the long term, companies should be very happy with their
investments in Cambodian land, even if they lost some due to the
leopard skin policy," said Chan Sophal, director of the Centre
for Policy Studies in Phnom Penh.
"Grandis Timber seems to stand out as one of the good
models," Sophal said.
FROM THE GROUND UP
The concession sits about 80km (50 miles) west of the
capital, in forests previously burned down by small farmers in a
rush for land.
Developed in 2009, the land is now covered with small teak
trees. Grandis Timber, which has a 50-year lease, does not
expect to make a profit from its investment for more than 20
years as the trees are still growing.
"This company has a long-term plan," said Yim Nam, deputy
director of the provincial agriculture ministry.
The firm has set aside land as protected forest and works
with local villagers to combat illegal logging, Nam said.
"They obey the laws and have better conditions than other
projects," Nam said. "Land titles have been issued to villagers
with help from the company."
DANGEROUS LEGACY
When Grandis Timber first arrived, most people in the area
did not have formal land title deeds.
Following the Khmer Rouge genocide that began in 1975, most
of Cambodia's land records and traditional systems of property
demarcation were destroyed.
Maoist fighters forced millions of people into the
countryside in an orgy of violence that left an estimated two
million dead.
Officials have been trying to rebuild a system of property
ownership, but the process has been slow. Several million
farmers still lack formal papers for the land where they live
and work, according to government data.
Grandis Timber officials teamed up with Cambodia's
government and student volunteers to measure and demarcate the
land used by more than 400 households living on its plantation,
Strydom said.
"The majority of these (residents) now have legal title to
the land," he said.
However, this is not the case for many other farmers.
Campaigners say a lack of clear titles is partially responsible
for land conflicts nationwide.
"The company measured the land and made a title certificate
for me," said Chum Sy, 60, who grows rice and corn on seven
hectares (17 acres) inside the concession.
He has lived on this land since before the Khmer Rouge but
had never owned the territory officially until the company came.
"It protects me from being encroached on by other groups,"
he said.
Some houses inside the concession stand on sturdy stilts and
are colourfully painted in the local style, owned by small
businesses or successful farmers.
Others are shacks fashioned from scrap wood and corrugated
iron inhabited by desperately poor farmers and day labourers.
This level of poverty is common in rural Cambodia, a country
where - despite rapid economic growth - the average annual
income is less than $1,100, according to the World Bank.
Sy Seng, 56, lives with eight relatives in a wooden
structure with no walls. He is not familiar with the leopard
skin strategy, but is happy to have a title for his 1.5 hectare
plot.
"My daughter works for the company earning about $4 per day.
We would be happy if the company hired all of us," Seng said.
Grandis Timber employs more than 1,000 local residents, some
as day labourers and others on a monthly wage, said Nam, the
agriculture ministry official.
He hopes more firms will invest and use the leopard skin
policy so rural residents can work and keep their land.
Sim Sam, 27, lives with his wife and child in a modern
wooden house near the entrance of the concession. He runs a
business selling cold drinks and food to labourers working on
the site, after inheriting the home from family members.
He complained about needing to ask permission from the
company to bring products from the market into his store but
added that most of his customers work for Grandis Timber.
"Lots of customers come in the evening when they finish
work," said Sim. "I think things will keep getting better in the
future."
Travel support for this reporting was provided by
OpenLandContracts.org, an initiative of the Columbia Centre on
Sustainable Investment.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, editing by Jo Griffin and Paola Totaro
Totaro; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org)