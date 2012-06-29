By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH, June 29 Cambodian villagers
demonstrated on Friday against a controversial Lao hydropower
dam that activists say is being built in defiance of an
agreement to assess its potentially damaging impact on millions
of people first.
About 200 villagers whose livelihoods depend on the Mekong
River urged a halt to the Thai-led construction of the $3.5
billion Xayaburi dam, which has angered Cambodia's government
and triggered a rare rebuke by Laos's biggest ally, Vietnam.
"This dam won't just affect the people in our country but
will also affect many parts of Laos," said Buddhist monk So Pra,
organiser of the protest in Kompong Cham province, 124 km (77
miles) from the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.
The Xayaburi dam is one of dozens planned as part of Laos's
aggressive push to boost its tiny $7.5 billion economy and
become the "battery of Southeast Asia" by exporting the vast
majority of its power.
Foreign governments are concerned Laos is prioritising its
growth ambitions over ecological and environmental protection.
Under pressure from neighbours that felt its environmental
impact study was inadequate, Laos agreed in December to suspend
the project pending an assessment by foreign experts. Four
countries share the lower stretches of the 4,900 km (3,044 mile)
Mekong -- Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.
Environmental group International Rivers released a report
this week saying it had witnessed Ch Karnchang Pcl,
Thailand's second-biggest construction firm, resettling
villagers, beefing up labour, building a large retaining wall
and undertaking dredging to deepen and widen the riverbed.
"So far, Ch Karnchang claims that they are only going
forward with 'preliminary construction' on the project," said
Kirk Herbertson, Mekong Campaigner for International Rivers.
"Ripping up the riverbed and resettling entire villages
cannot be considered a preliminary activity."
Te Navuth, secretary general of the Cambodia National
Mekong River Commission, said Laos had violated a 1995 agreement
requiring prior consultation before starting any development on
the Mekong.
"Laos always said that it's just preparatory work," he said,
adding Cambodia and Vietnam would jointly demand a halt.
Thailand could also be affected but, although small protests
have taken place there, the government has been reluctant to
oppose the project.
Ch Karnchang has a 57 percent share in the Xayaburi, which
Thai banks are helping to finance. State-run Electricity
Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) will buy electricity
generated by the plant.
