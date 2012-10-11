PHNOM PENH Oct 11 Cambodia has threatened legal
action against two U.S.-funded radio stations, accusing them of
favouring opposition parties and promoting U.S. foreign policy,
sources said on Thursday.
Representatives of Radio Free Asia (RFA) and Voice of
America (VOA) were called to a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.
The government complained about their coverage of border
demarcation issues with Vietnam and the Oct. 1 jailing of a
broadcaster and land rights campaigner for "secessionism", two
sources who attended the meeting told Reuters.
The dressing-down comes amid criticism by rights groups of
the government for leaning on the judiciary to silence the small
number of critics in the country who dare to speak out.
RFA and VOA broadcast locally in the Khmer language and are
among the few radio stations in Cambodia considered free of
government influence.
One source said an official present at the meeting labelled
the two broadcasters "rebel and opposition radios".
"They wanted the radio stations to report more about the
activities of the government and they don't want RFA to be used
as a campaign for opposition parties," the source told Reuters
under the condition of anonymity.
Government spokesman Phay Siphan, who chaired the meeting,
declined to give details of what took place but said the
stations were urged to report responsibly.
"Free press means accuracy, no bias and with
professionalism," Phay Siphan said.
Both sources said the two stations were told to change their
reporting or face unspecified legal action, adding they were
accused of propagating policies of the U.S. State Department.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Phnom Penh declined to
comment on the meeting but appeared to back the two stations.
"In general, the United States supports freedom of
expression and press, and through their reporting, VOA and RFA
seek to epitomise that," the spokeswoman said in an email.
RFA described the meeting as "a blatant attempt to
discourage objective reporting on the government".
"The Cambodian government clearly does not understand the
principles of a free press or the important role of independent
media if it thinks it can intimidate RFA and dictate what we can
or cannot report on," U.S.-based spokesman John Estrella said in
a statement.
