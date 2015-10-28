(Recasts after speech)
By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH Oct 28 Cambodia's prime minister on
Wednesday condemned a violent assault on two opposition
parliamentarians as "cheap" and unforgivable and took aim at
political rivals for stirring tensions with street protests that
hurt the country's image.
In a rare televised address, Hun Sen called for calm and
said those who dragged the lawmakers out of their cars and
kicked them on the ground following a rally on Monday would be
brought to justice.
"We can't tolerate and forgive those who committed this," he
said.
"Regardless of who they are - whether they are supporters of
the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), the royal government, the
opposition party - whoever committed this cheap act must be
punished."
The two Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) lawmakers were
attacked after a demonstration by supporters of the ruling CPP
outside the national assembly.
The address follows the collapse in July of a fragile truce
between the two main parties, in which the CPP agreed to a
series of concessions in return for the CNRP ending its
year-long parliamentary boycott.
Hun Sen has been central to a war of words with CNRP and
criticised the party for staging protests during his recent
visits to Paris and the United Nations in New York, which he
said lacked "honour and dignity".
CNRP's rallies, he said, may have influenced the
demonstration at parliament by his own supporters, noting that
they had dispersed long before the lawmakers were beaten.
"They (the attackers) were not the crowd of protesters,
where are they from?" he said.
"Whatever. I order today, no matter wherever they are from,
they must be arrested and prosecuted."
CNRP accuses Hun Sen of ceding sovereign territory to
historic foe Vietnam, the latest attempt to portray him as a
stooge of Hanoi, which riles him.
Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia for three decades and has
recently engaged in some sabre-rattling of his own, warning a
CNRP victory in a 2018 election would see a return to civil war.
Hun Sen's address on Wednesday was uncharacteristically
short at 11 minutes. His speeches are unpredictable and can go
on for longer than five hours.
He has typically used events like university graduation
ceremonies and the launching of infrastructure projects to talk
politics and lambast his critics, including the United Nations.
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Louise Ireland)