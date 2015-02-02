By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Feb 2 Cambodia's ruling party named
three sons of long-time Prime Minister Hun Sen to its upper
ranks on Sunday as part of a bid to rejuvenate its leadership
and claw back support lost at the last general election.
The elevation of Hun Sen's sons within the Cambodian
People's Party (CPP) has fuelled speculation the 62-year-old
strongman is positioning his dynasty to succeed him after 30
years in power and triggered at least one accusation of
nepotism.
Rights groups also said some of 306 members added to the
CPP's central committee might have played a role in the violent
anti-government protests after the disputed 2013 election.
The CPP has governed the country since 1979, but was
returned to power in 2013 with a greatly reduced majority,
losing many seats to the opposition Cambodia National Rescue
Party (CNRP). The next election, scheduled for 2018, is expected
to be closely fought.
CPP spokesman and Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said
the party's decision-making body needed younger members to
increase its appeal in a country where half the population is
under 30.
The CPP also increased the number of women on its central
committee, according to a list obtained by Reuters on Monday
after a three-day party congress ended on Sunday. The additional
306 members more than doubled the committee's size to 545.
The new committee members include not just Hun Sen's sons
and son-in-law, but also the commander of his personal bodyguard
unit, Phnom Penh's police chief, the military police chief and
the naval commander - all powerful loyalists.
Hun Manet, 37, the oldest son and heir apparent, graduated
from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1999.
Now a three-star general, he leads Cambodia's national
counterterrorism task force and is deputy commander of his
father's much-feared Bodyguards Unit.
The second son, Hun Manith, 34, is a brigadier general,
while the youngest, Hun Many, 31, is a lawmaker and head of the
CPP youth movement.
"Hun Sen has been planning and plotting the succession plan
for a long time," said independent political analyst Ou Virak.
"The real power will be with the eldest son."
Prominent rights group Licadho said some of those on the
list were implicated in the bloody crackdown on street protests
in 2014 that killed five garment workers and left dozens
injured.
"Such promotions demonstrate that gross human rights
violations are rewarded by the CPP," said Licadho director Naly
Pilorge. Promoting Hun Sen's sons and son-in-law showed the
party's "systematic nepotism", she said.
The CNRP claimed Hun Sen cheated his way to victory in the
2013 election and launched months of post-election street
protests. The CPP and CNRP in July agreed a truce that ended the
year of turmoil.
