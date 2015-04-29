PHNOM PENH, April 29 Asia's longest-serving
leader, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, announced his
intention on Wednesday to run for another term, warning that
only his re-election in 2018 would keep the country from civil
war.
The announcement will come as little surprise to Cambodians,
who have heard the 63-year-old, self-styled "strongman" promise
to stay in power until he is 74 and also predict a descent to
the dark days of conflict without him at the helm.
"Hun Sen will win again, that's because the victory is with
peace like this. People don't have to flee and crawl," Hun Sen
said in a speech, making his customary reference to himself in
the third person.
Analysts say the former Khmer Rouge soldier, who has been
prime minister for 30 years, appears intent on building a
political dynasty by promoting his three U.S. military-trained
sons to top positions in the ruling Cambodian People's Party
(CPP) and the army.
Hun Sen's rule has seen him chided by rights groups for
authoritarianism, stamping out critics and using his influence
over judges, police and the media to stifle his political
opponents.
Robust economic growth, jobs creation and sustained peace
for an impoverished country roiled by decades of civil war have
ensured Hun Sen's continued re-election, although experts say he
now faces a strong challenge from a rejuvenated opposition
popular among urban youth.
His CPP returned to power in 2013 with a greatly reduced
majority after losing many seats to the Cambodia National Rescue
Party (CNRP). The 2018 vote is expected to be a close contest.
A long dispute between CPP and CNRP over the 2013 election
result was resolved last year, but there have been signs
recently that the political truce may not hold.
Hun Sen has been irked by opposition calls for a change in
laws to limit premiers to a number of terms.
