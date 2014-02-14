NagaCorp, Cambodia's largest casino operator, reported profits of more than $140 million in 2013, according to a statement on Wednesday that also detailed plans for the rest of this year.

Total revenue for the casino firm rose 24 percent from 2012 to $344 million, according to the statement.

The company also aims to establish chartered flights between the gambling hub in Macau and Phnom Penh in an effort to bolster the VIP market.

