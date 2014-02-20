After high-level government officials met with major apparel
brands and international labour unions on Wednesday, attendees
and observers said they felt positive about the government's
sincerity in improving standards for Cambodia's garment workers.
Minimum wage reform, trade union legislation and the status
of 21 people detained since their arrests at demonstrations
supporting a national garment worker strike last month were
among topics discussed at the forum, said Stephen Benedict,
director of trade union rights for the International Trade Union
Confederation (ITUC), who attended.
