It will be years before oil starts to be produced by energy
giant Chevron's offshore site in the Gulf of Thailand, a senior
Cambodian official said yesterday, the Phnom Penh Post reports.
Meng Saktheara, secretary of state at the Ministry of Mines
and Energy, said that negotiations over taxation have continued
to stall the approval of Chevron's permit to extract, and though
Saktheara is confident a resolution will be found soon, it could
take "three to five years" for Cambodia to see its first drop of
oil. ()
