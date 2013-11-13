China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Orix Corp, one of Japan's largest financial services conglomerates, has purchased a 6 percent stake in Acleda Bank PLC, Cambodia's largest bank, the Cambodia Daily reported. (link.reuters.com/bum64v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said on Saturday that banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time, urging the European Central Bank to be cautious in its push to clear banks' balance sheets of soured credit.