What was supposed to be a widespread protest by garment workers
fell flat on Monday as most of them returned to their posts,
days ahead of the end of a planned week-long stay-at-home
strike.
A program officer at the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel
Workers' Democratic Union (C.CAWDU) said no workers took part in
the strike, while C.CAWDU president Ath Thorn said employees at
"more than ten" factories were on strike on Monday, but admitted
that a majority of the workers had returned to work.
