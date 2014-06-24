BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
South Korea-based Woori Bank has purchased Cambodian microfinance institution Malis Finance for $4.9 million. Hun Soopheak, general manager of Malis Finance, said the deal was finalised two weeks ago.
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year