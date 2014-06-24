South Korea-based Woori Bank has purchased Cambodian microfinance institution Malis Finance for $4.9 million. Hun Soopheak, general manager of Malis Finance, said the deal was finalised two weeks ago.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)