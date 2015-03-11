BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will not provide any more funding to complete a stalled and bankrupt project to rehabilitate Cambodia's old railway lines, a $142 million effort that had been billed as a key infrastructure initiative, the Cambodia Daily reported citing visiting ADB President Takehiko Nakao.
At least $75 million is estimated to be needed to finish the line, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC