The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will not provide any more funding to complete a stalled and bankrupt project to rehabilitate Cambodia's old railway lines, a $142 million effort that had been billed as a key infrastructure initiative, the Cambodia Daily reported citing visiting ADB President Takehiko Nakao.

At least $75 million is estimated to be needed to finish the line, the report said.

