The National Assembly passed the Rent Control Law to ensure that wage hikes in the garment sector are not swallowed up by landlords, the Cambodia Daily reported.

Of the 104 lawmakers present, 103 voted in favour of the law, which gives renters two years' protection from increases and the option to renege on a contract at any time.

Before coming into effect, the Rent Control Law must be approved by the Senate and signed by the king.

