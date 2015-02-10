Southeast Asia Telecom (Cambodia) Co Ltd (Seatel) plans to
invest $400 million over the next two to three years to
construct Cambodia's fastest 4G network, as part of its plan to
rebrand itself, the Cambodia Daily reported, citing the
company's general manager Han Hanchou.
Investors in Seatel, one of Cambodia's smallest mobile phone
operators, include Hong Kong's First Oriental Holdings Ltd and
Sun Bright International Holdings Ltd, Hanchou said.
The unit of Singapore-registered Southeast Asia Telecom
Group has already spent $100 million, Hanchou said.
(bit.ly/1DdG6p6)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)