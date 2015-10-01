BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
Garment worker unions decried a preliminary, government-suggested increase to the minimum wage as being far too close to what they perceive as a lowball offer from employers, Phnom Penh Post reported, citing union leaders. (bit.ly/1L583nD)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won