* Strikes could cause loss of investment - ruling party
* Hun Sen faces rare challenge to lengthy rule
* Opposition emboldened by garment workers' support
By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH, Dec 31 Cambodian garment factory
workers Then Any and Vong Pov aren't showing up for work
anymore. They make pairs of jeans sold in American stores at
prices per pair higher than their $80 monthly income and
struggle to make ends meet.
It sounds like an all-too familiar story of labour disputes
in one of Asia's poorest countries, but this time it's
different. Their strike has taken on a new significance and is
presenting a rare challenge to one of the world's
longest-serving leaders, Prime Minister Hun Sen.
The pair are just 18 and have only basic education, but are
among 350,000 new and powerful allies of a political opposition
seeking a re-run of a July election they say was stolen from
them by the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP).
Huddled behind barbed wired fences and stared down by riot
police outside Hun Sen's offices are hundreds of factory workers
demanding a doubling of wages and threatening to shut down roads
and cripple an industry worth $5 billion a year.
"I can't feed myself," said Then Any, as workers hurled
water bottles towards police lines.
Vong Pov added: "Factories must give us a raise, otherwise,
we will strike continuously."
Instrumental in courting support of disgruntled workers who
make clothes and footwear for brands like Adidas, Gap
and Nike is Sam Rainsy, whose once-impotent
party reinvented itself this year to tap resentment and present
Hun Sen with an unprecedented electoral challenge.
Rainsy has led the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP),
its supporters and now garment workers on rallies and marches of
tens of thousands of people in the past two weeks, demanding Hun
Sen agree to a new election after he rejected calls for an
independent probe into results of the July poll.
Protests of this scale are rarely seen in Cambodia, where
despite his authoritarianism, the self-styled "strongman" has
steered the country from a failed state to an unprecedented
spell of stability and growth after civil war and the horrors of
the 1970s Khmer Rouge "killing fields" rein of terror.
"This is about the incapability of the ruling CPP, the
people want them out," top CNRP member Yim Sovann told Reuters.
"We have no other options other than to demand for the
election reforms and another election."
'ROBBED OF VOTES'
The CPP won 68 seats in the July election to the CNRP's 55,
according to the National Election Committee, but CNRP says that
body is one of many under CPP's influence and maintains it was
cheated out of 2.3 million votes.
Hun Sen, 61, has been in power for 28 years and has vowed to
rule Cambodia into his seventies. He appeared to have rode
through protests that fizzled out a few months ago, but the
opposition has returned to the streets with reinforcements from
unions representing nearly 500 factories.
The government recently agreed to increase the monthly
minimum wage for garment workers from $80 a month to $95, but
CNRP says it would push that to $160 if it wins an election.
The protests have put the government in a tight squeeze and
many Cambodians worry security forces with a reputation for zero
tolerance will crack down harshly.
CPP lawmaker Cheam Yeap said pay rises should be incremental
and workers were unaware of the damage they could cause.
"They're strangling themselves," he said. "When investors
close factories, we can't find hundreds of thousands of jobs for
the people. Businesses are worried. They might say 'bye bye'."
The Labour Ministry on Monday threatened six unions with
lawsuits and ordered factories to reopen and workers to return
by Jan. 2, vowing "serious measures" against non-compliance.
Ou Virak, a political analyst and human rights advocate,
said the situation was precarious and the government's strategy
was not to cave in, but to cling on and hope protesting workers
run out of money.
"The ruling party is nervous," he said. "Will they respond
with more concessions? Or with crackdowns to guarantee their
continued rule?"
"This is untested territory for the ruling CPP. They know
how to fight wars and battles, but not when people are taking to
the street in such masses."