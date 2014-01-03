PHNOM PENH Jan 3 At least three people were
killed on Friday when Cambodian military police opened fire to
try to quell a protest by garment factory workers, two witnesses
said.
Two human rights workers who witnessed the chaos said three
or four protesters had been killed as security forces armed with
assault rifles and pistols shot at demonstrators who hurled
rocks, bottles and petrol bombs outside a factory in the
capital, Phnom Penh.
The workers are among 350,000 on strike, demanding higher
pay.
Military police spokesman Kheng Tito said only one was
killed and several were wounded.
"We're just following our duty, role and tasks. Now we are
securing the situation," he said.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul and Pring Samrang; Writing by
Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)