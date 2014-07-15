PHNOM PENH, July 15 Cambodian opposition
supporters tried to re-open a protest site on Tuesday in
defiance of a ban on political gatherings and dozens of people
were hurt in clashes with police and three opposition members of
parliament were detained.
The skirmishes near the capital's Freedom Park were the
latest unrest since a disputed election a year ago which the
government of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen said it won
despite surprising opposition gains.
The park was the only place in Phnom Penh where protests
were allowed until it was closed in January after supporters of
the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) held a
protest there aimed at toppling Hun Sen.
Phnom Penh municipality spokesman Long Dimanche said three
CNRP lawmakers including Mu Sochua, a party leader, were taken
into police custody after their supporters attacked guards who
prevented them from re-opening the park.
"The opposition party led a protest that is illegal causing
disorder and violence," said Long Dimanche, adding that 37 city
security guards were injured.
A Reuters reporter at the scene said the guards attacked the
CNRP supporters with batons after the activists tried to string
up banners on a barbed wire fence surrounding the park.
That sparked retaliation from the crowd, some of whom beat
guards, according to the Reuters witness. Riot police dispersed
the protesters with teargas.
The opposition says the election in July last year was
rigged to allow Hun Sen to stay in power and is calling for him
to step down or for a re-run of the vote.
Hun Sen and his government have dismissed accusations of
vote rigging.
Over the past year the veteran leader has faced some of the
biggest protests ever seen in Cambodia with factory workers from
a multi-billion dollar apparel industry linking up with the
political opposition to demand better pay.
The human rights group LICADHO condemned the violence.
"LICADHO deplores the use of violence by any party, urges
that a full, fair and transparent investigation take place as
soon as possible and calls for the exercise of restraint by
all," the group's director, Naly Pilorge, said in a statement.
