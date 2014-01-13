PHNOM PENH Jan 13 A Cambodian court freed
Russian real estate tycoon Sergei Polonsky on Monday and he will
not be extradited to Russia to face embezzlement charges there,
his lawyer said.
Polonsky, who was once worth $1.2 billion, is accused of
fraud in a case in which authorities say 5.7 billion roubles
($175 million) was stolen from investors in a Moscow real estate
development project.
Cambodian police re-arrested Polonsky in November last year,
planning to extradite him at Moscow's request. He has since been
added to Interpol's wanted list.
Polonsky's Cambodian lawyer Benson Samay said judges at
closed-door decision at the Appeal Court on Monday cited the
lack of an extradition treaty between Cambodia and Russia in
informing their decision.
He also told reporters his client would stay in the country
to fight other charges.
Polonsky was detained last year in Cambodia and released on
bail in April with two other Russians after being charged with
assault and illegal detention after an alleged altercation with
the crew of a tourist boat.
"He won't be extradited to Russia and he will continue to
help Cambodia by investing here," his lawyer told reporters. "I
will help him find a wife, he is a good man."
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Elizabeth Piper)