By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Feb 29 After several false
starts, Cambodia's stock exchange may finally open its doors in
April if a campaign to sell stock in the capital's water utility
draws enough investors.
The Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) was supposed to start
trading in September 2009 but the launch has been repeatedly
delayed. It formally opened in July 2011, although there were no
shares to trade. A mooted December opening never materialised.
The Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) began a
book-building exercise on Wednesday and its director general, Ek
Sonn Chan, dubbed the "Clean Water Hero", said he would be happy
to meet potential investors individually to persuade them to
buy.
The book-building will run until March 13 and the shares
could start trading on April 18.
"That is our plan in doing the IPO, with book building,
subscriptions and trading, but we will see whether the situation
requires further delay," said Ming Bankosal, director-general of
the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia.
PPWSA said it planned to sell 15 percent of its stock at a
price of between $1 and $1.57 a share to raise between $13
million and $20.4 million.
"Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority is one of the leading
companies in Asia," Ek Sonn Chan told the investors present on
Wednesday.
"I'm 61 years old. Who's healthier than me? I've been
drinking tap water from the Water Supply Authority for nearly 10
years now," he said.
He forecast the firm's revenue would grow more than 10
percent to $31 million this year and 12 percent next year to $35
million.
Against the odds, Ek Sonn Chan has turned the water company
into an award-winning enterprise since he took over in the early
1990s, when the Cambodian state was still trying to recover from
years of civil war and the ultra-maoist 1975-79 Khmer Rouge
regime.
There weren't many foreign investors around on Wednesday but
at least one seemed ready to bet on the stock.
"In terms of their performance, experience, with the plans
they have, we think it's a very interesting investment story, a
very good story for Cambodia," said Joseph Hoess, a
Bangkok-based director of frontier market fund Dragon Capital.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)