* Government says strike was "riot"
* Protests spread after weekend arrests
* Unrest over wages comes as regional competition grows
* Unions deny involvement, say investors worried
By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH, Dec 21 Police in Cambodia made
dozens of arrests and used water cannon to break up a strike on
Monday by garment workers protesting over low pay, in the latest
flare-up in a manufacturing sector vital to its fledgling
economy.
Thousands of workers at two factories have halted work since
Dec. 16 at several industrial zones to demand $8 on top of a new
minimum wage of $140 a month. The strike spread at the weekend
after four people were arrested for throwing stones.
"Workers were water hosed as they walked to factories," said
Nouth Bopinnaroath, a human rights worker at the group Licadho,
who witnessed the break-up.
He said about 30 men and women had been detained.
"The male workers have their hands tied up," he said.
Cambodia agreed in October to raise the minimum wage in the
$5 billion sector to $140 per month from next year, far short of
the sum sought by unions which had threatened to hold strikes if
demands were not met.
Kem Chamroeun, a leader of the Union of Movement of Workers,
described the strikes as wildcat and said unions had nothing to
do with them. He said arrests would escalate the situation.
"Workers will just continue to strike," he said. "They won't
accept this minimum wage and no one talked to them."
Competition is heating up in Asia in garment manufacturing,
which to Cambodia is worth 600,000 jobs that sustain rural
families through orders from the likes of Gap, H&M
, Adidas, Marks and Spencer and
Walmart.
Strikes by increasingly assertive and politicized unions
have left the government with a hard task of both satisfying
wage needs and keeping Cambodia competitive.
Neighbouring Vietnam is seeing record investment in its
footwear and textiles, owing to new free-trade pacts with major
markets, including the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Vietnam is the second-largest garment supplier behind China
to the United States, Cambodia's biggest market.
Heng Sour, a Cambodian Labor Ministry spokesman, said the
unrest was not a strike, but a riot.
"Some individuals posing as workers have destroyed private
property and caused chaos among investors," he said, adding that
the ministry supported the action taken by authorities".
The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia, sent a
letter to Prime Minister Hun Sen last week urging immediate
action to restore order as strikes "severely affect investors'
sentiment and their long-term investment vision".
