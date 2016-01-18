By Prak Chan Thul
| PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH Jan 18 Business owners in Cambodia
urged lawmakers to introduce stricter measures to a
controversial draft trade union law on Monday to stabilise a
vital manufacturing sector plagued by unrest, warning the
current bill was too lenient towards unions.
The Cambodian Federation of Employers and Business
Associations (CAMFEBA) submitted seven recommendations that
included empowering the government to suspend registration of
unions, instead of only a court, and for a union to have
membership of at least one fifth of factory workers.
Strikes by assertive and politicized unions, mostly over
pay, have left the government with the task of satisfying
workers' demands and keeping Cambodia's $5 billion textiles and
footwear sector attractive amid rising competition.
Rival Vietnam is seeing record foreign investments into its
far larger garments and shoes industry, helped by tariff perks
from multilateral trade deals and cheaper wages than China.
Myanmar is courting factory investment with its low wages
and tax breaks and has recently been receiving orders for brands
like Gap and H&M on garments of similar quality
to those made in Cambodia.
Van Sou Ieng, president of the CAMFEBA, said strikes were
being masterminded by "misbehaving" union leaders, who were a
small minority damaging Cambodia's reputation and threatening
the jobs of 700,000 garment workers.
"The illegal strikes have to stop," he told reporters
"No job, no survival, so protect the jobs first," he said,
adding that union leaders were organising strikes without
consent of members.
Strikes have often been accompanied by violence as police
try to disperse crowds, creating reputation risks for brands
that outsource to Cambodian factories, which include Adidas
, Marks and Spencer, Walmart, Next
and Inditex's Zara.
The draft law, originally requested by business owners in
2007 to curb strikes, would set rules on how unions are formed,
operated and dissolved.
Labour unions and rights groups have complained that the
legislation would be too restrictive and used to trample on
workers' rights.
Pav Sina, president of the Collective Union Movement of
Workers, said parliament should adopt legislation that benefits
all, not just business owners.
"There are many obstacles for unions to operate in this
draft law," Pav Sina told Reuters.
"We call for the removals of articles suspending unions and
requiring unions to prepare financial reports."
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Martin Petty)