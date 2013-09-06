By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH, Sept 6 At the Bonna Business Center,
a tiny Internet cafe near the opulent mansion of Cambodia's
long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen, coffee is served with a big
lump of dissatisfaction.
"They talk about seven percent economic growth," says Ou
Rithy, 27, who hosts weekly political discussions at the cafe
with other young Cambodians. "But I'm still a poor man."
He blames Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP),
which won a recent general election widely criticised as rigged
but lost the nation's heart and soul - its restive, tech-savvy
and increasingly outspoken youth.
About 70 percent of Cambodia's 14 million people are under
30, a demographic whose growing political clout is challenging
the country's aging and corrupt leadership, while breathing life
into a once-moribund opposition who have called for mass
protests on Saturday.
The Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) said Hun Sen
cheated his way to victory in the July 28 election and has vowed
to protest until an independent committee is formed to
investigate alleged voting irregularities.
Hun Sen has denied the allegations.
According to initial results, the CPP won the election with
a greatly reduced majority, revealing widespread unhappiness
with Hun Sen's iron-fisted rule despite rapid economic growth.
CNRP leader Sam Rainsy has urged supporters to "pray for
peace" at Saturday's protest, but many fear it could lead to
months of political deadlock or even violence. In recent days,
thousands of riot police armed with batons and shields have
rehearsed crowd control methods in Phnom Penh's parks.
It is Hun Sen's biggest crisis in two decades, threatening
to destabilise a tiny Southeast Asian nation with strong
economic and political ties to China.
Cambodia owes its youthful demographic to its tragic past.
Whole generations were wiped out during the 1975-79 "Killing
Fields" regime of the Khmer Rouge, when more than a million
people were killed or died of disease.
Hun Sen has long hailed himself and the CPP for rescuing the
country from the ensuing years of chaos and poverty. But such
appeals increasingly fall flat with young people born long after
the Khmer Rouge's terror ended.
"SOCIAL JUSTICE"
"Young people want social justice, they want jobs, and they
want a good education system," says Ou Rithy, a political
science graduate who has watched many peers desert his home
province of Pursat to seek work in neighbouring Thailand.
Soaring use of smart phones and the Internet have allowed
young Cambodians to sidestep the government's strict control of
television, radio and newspapers.
In 2008, when Hun Sen easily won the last election, only
about 70,000 people had access to the Internet, according to
government statistics. By last year, that number had soared to
2.7 million, helped by a similarly exponential rise in mobile
phones. There are now more cellphones used in Cambodia - 19
million - than there are Cambodians.
Also accelerating communication since the last election is
the Khmer-language version of unicode, a computing encoding
standard used for different languages and scripts. This allowed
Cambodian Internet users to easily write and share information
in their own language.
"Even those who don't speak English can still create
Facebook accounts in Khmer," said But Buntenh, 34, a Buddhist
monk and blogger at the Bonna Business Center.
State media routinely ignore opposition rallies. But this
news blackout encouraged many Cambodians to seek information
from social media, usually with just a click on their phones.
Despite its large campaign budget, the CPP underestimated
the frustrations of ordinary Cambodians and the opposition's
growing popularity, says Ou Virak, president of the Cambodian
Center for Human Rights (CCHR).
"It wasn't until shortly before election day that we started
to see the impressive level of youth involvement," he said.
"Even then people weren't sure to what extent this would impact
the actual results."
CAMBODIA SPRING?
More than a third of the country's 9.6 million eligible
voters are under 30, although many work abroad and don't cast
ballots, said the Committee for Free and Fair Elections in
Cambodia.
The CPP has limited youth appeal. Hun Sen is 61 and has
vowed to rule until he is 74. Its youth wing is widely regarded
as a political vehicle for Hun Sen's youngest son, Hun Many, 30.
The opposition CNRP has a more youthful image, with Koul
Kanha, director of the Committee for Free and Fair Elections in
Cambodia (Comfrel), calling it the "Facebook party".
Formed last year after the merger of two parties, the CNRP
owed part of its resurgence to social media. Photos and video of
alleged election fraud also went viral thanks to Facebook,
YouTube and Twitter.
But the government didn't attempt to shut down the social
network, despite many users posting critical - and sometimes
racist and vulgar - remarks about CPP figures.
Hun Sen disavowed a Facebook page bearing his name after Sam
Rainsy repeatedly taunted him for having fewer "likes".
Some analysts say the rise of a youthful opposition to Hun
Sen could signal a "Cambodian Spring" similar to the popular but
often ill-fated movements against authoritarian rulers in the
Arab world.
Ou Rithy disagrees. "Young people don't want a revolution,
they want evolution - a gradual change based on non-violence,"
he says.
Sam Rainsy has accused the CPP of colluding with the
National Election Committee to steal 2.3 million votes from his
party. He disputes results showing the CPP won 68 seats in
parliament to the CNRP's 55.
Hun Sen has vowed to form a government despite the
opposition's campaign.
