LONDON Dec 4 European private equity firm
Bridgepoint has agreed to buy pre-university training provider
Cambridge Education Group (CEG) from Palamon Capital Partners in
a deal worth 185 million pounds ($304 million).
Bridgepoint said on Wednesday the international student
market offered long-term sustainable growth, with increasing
demand for UK and U.S. university degrees from emerging middle
classes in high growth economies such as China, Brazil and
Russia.
The British government estimates the UK education export
industry alone is worth 17.5 billion pounds a year.
"Our investment will provide the team with additional
financial capacity and reach to accelerate its push further into
international markets and realise its ambitions in a growing
market," said Chris Busby, Bridgepoint's partner responsible for
investment in the UK.
London-based Palamon, which invests in service businesses
and bought a majority stake in CEG in 2007, said the sale would
generate a return on investment of 14.6 times and a capital gain
of 141 million pounds.
Set up in 1952, CEG provides preparatory education to
international students from more than 95 countries planning to
attend universities in the United Kingdom, continental Europe
and the United States.
CEG's revenues have grown five-fold since 2007, to an
estimated 90 million pounds for the academic year 2013-14.
"When you pick an investment theme that has that kind of
wind to its back you have a real opportunity to grow a business
at these rates purely organically," Palamon managing partner
Louis Elson told Reuters.
"The market was there, the students were there and the
universities were really interested in the product. The company
began a significant international expansion ... It is ready for
its next phase of growth."
Elson said Palamon was seeing a lot of new deals but the
market was patchy with many transactions not happening due to
uncertainty over the outlook for those businesses' models in a
quickly changing world. It is also focused on continuing to exit
its current portfolio of investments.
The enterprise value of 185 million pounds values CEG at a
multiple of 11 times current-year forecast earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
CEG's management will retain a stake of around 20 percent in
the business.