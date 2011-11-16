* Stays confident of the longer-term potential of carbon markets

LONDON, Nov 16 Camco International Ltd said it remains confident of the longer-term potential of carbon markets as its risk-adjusted post-2012 portfolio has grown to 45.9 million U.N.-backed carbon credits as at Oct. 31.

UK-based Camco develops clean energy projects, some of which are awarded carbon credits under the U.N.'s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

The company said on Wednesday it saw "strong delivery" of 1.5 million CDM credits from its pre-2012 risk-adjusted portfolio since half year.

"We have built on our performance in the first half of the year by progressing our project development business and continuing to expand our post-2012 carbon portfolio," Scott McGregor, Camco's chief executive, said in a statement.

Camco shares were up 2.8 percent at 9.1 pence ($0.14) per share at 1011 GMT, although earlier this month the price struck 8.33 pence - its lowest since Q1 2009.

That move was largely triggered by a price collapse of benchmark CDM credits, which hit a record low 6.35 euros ($8.59) on Nov. 3 due to concerns about a slowing global economy and a record issuance of carbon credits to emission-reduction projects this year.

McGregor reiterated that carbon credit prices could rebound in the medium to longer-term.

He cited regulatory advances for carbon markets in Australia, California, several Canadian provinces, China and the European Union (EU), the world's biggest carbon market.

"Whilst the current carbon price in the EU is undoubtedly depressed, we believe the recent regulatory advances globally point to a far more favourable future for the market in the medium to long-term," he said.

Camco added that its dairy biogas project in North America is ahead of schedule for completion early in 2012. ($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Adveith Nair and Jeff Coelho; Editing by Anthony Barker)