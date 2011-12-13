* Signs deal with China's largest cement producer

* Involves 37 energy efficiency projects

* Projects to generate 29.5 million U.N.-backed carbon credits

LONDON, Dec 13 Clean energy project developer Camco International Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed contracts with China's largest cement maker to assess and develop energy efficiency projects in the world's biggest emitting nation of greenhouse gases.

Camco did not disclose the value of its agreement with Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd (Conch), although the UK-based project developer in a statement said it would receive an annual cash service fee payment up to 2020.

A collapse in carbon prices has taken a toll on Camco's London-listed shares, which have traded at a 34-month low this month. They were down 5 percent at 6.98 pence at 1108 GMT.

Tuesday's deal involves 37 energy efficiency projects, of which 24 are operational and use high efficiency waste heat recovery technology to capture heat from the cement making process and recycle it to producer power in on-site power plants.

The projects can earn U.N.-issued carbon credits because the power they produce will displace electricity that would previously have been taken from the local grid which is powered by fossil fuels that are blamed for warming the planet.

Collectively the projects are designed to generate 29.5 million carbon credits, so-called certified emission reductions (CERs) between 2012 and 2020, the statement said.

Camco, which has been working with Conch since 2005, will provide development and assessment services for 13 of the energy efficiency projects.

Around 14 million CERs have already been approved for 16 of the projects.

Once generated, the credits can be sold to polluters in developed countries who need to show regulators they are contributing to a global push to reduce emissions.

CERs have lost over half their value this year and were trading at record lows on Tuesday, as concerns mount over their role in a future global climate treaty.

Exacerbating this, falling industrial production makes pollution targets easier to meet and a record number of CERs were issued to the market this year.