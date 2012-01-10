* California carbon trade scheme starts in 2013

* U.S. carbon porfolio boosted by livestock projects

LONDON Jan 10 Camco International saw a 27 percent rise in the number of California carbon credits issued in the second half of last year as participants geared up for the start of the U.S. state's emissions trading scheme, the low-carbon project developer said in a trading update on Tuesday.

Camco's core business is to sell carbon credits to rich countries struggling to meet carbon caps under the U.N.-backed Kyoto Protocol, whose first round ends in 2012.

The firm is one of the biggest developers of clean energy projects and hopes to profit from California's carbon trading scheme, which is due to start in 2013.

Under the scheme, power plants and factories will have to pay for carbon emissions, above a certain limit. It is one of the United States' biggest responses to climate change.

About 350 companies representing 600 California factories and oil refineries must begin complying with the scheme in 2013. By 2015, when transportation fuels are brought under the cap, the system will cover 85 percent of the California economy, the eighth largest in the world.

As of January 6, Camco had 356,061 tonnes of California carbon credits under management, compared to 281,061 tonnes on July 28, 2011, representing a 27 percent increase.

In the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, the company's north America carbon credit portfolio increased 25 percent with 2.5 million tonnes now under management, boosted by the number of livestock projects it has registered, the firm said.

"The approval of California's cap-and-trade regulations in October 2011 has created a compliance market for carbon credits from agricultural projects," said Scott McGregor, Camco's chief executive.

Camco said nine of its clean energy projects have been registered under the Climate Action Reserve (CAR) standard and it has monetized over 130,000 credits from CAR agricultural projects.

Demand for California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) under the scheme is expected to be at least 200 million over the period 2013 to 2020.

Camco also said its $25 million dairy biogas plant in Idaho has started to operate. The 4.5 megawatt project produces biogas from cow manure which fuels the generation of renewable electricity.

The firm is trying to secure government funding to help with the construction costs of more biogas power plants which are expected to be completed in 2013.

"Camco anticipates a further portfolio of several biogas projects of approximately $150 million to commence construction over the next 24 months," it added.