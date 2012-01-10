* California carbon trade scheme starts in 2013, boosts
demand
* Energy projects could make up half of revenue in 2
years-CEO
* Eyes Australia's emissions reduction scheme
By Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 10 Camco International
saw a 27 percent rise in the number of California
carbon credits issued in the second half of last year as
participants geared up for the start of the U.S. state's
emissions trading scheme, the low-carbon project developer said
in a trading update on Tuesday.
As of Jan. 6, Camco had 356,061 California carbon credits
under management, compared to 281,061 on July 28, 2011.
In the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, the company's north
America carbon credit portfolio increased 25 percent with 2.5
million now under management, boosted by the number of livestock
projects it has registered, the firm said.
Camco said nine of its clean energy projects have been
registered under the Climate Action Reserve (CAR) standard and
it has monetized over 130,000 credits from CAR agricultural
projects.
Camco, whose core business is to sell credits to rich
countries struggling to meet carbon caps, is one of the biggest
developers of clean energy projects and hopes to profit from
California's carbon trading scheme, due to start in 2013.
It is one of the United States' biggest responses to climate
change and demand for California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) under the
scheme is expected to be at least 200 million over the period
2013 to 2020.
By 2015, when transportation fuels are brought under the
cap, the system will cover 85 percent of the California economy,
the eighth largest in the world.
ENERGY GENERATOR
Camco said its $25-million dairy biogas plant in Idaho has
started to operate.
The 4.5-MW project produces biogas from cow manure to
generate renewable electricity.
Camco chief executive Scott McGregor said the company hopes
to complete more similar plants in north America by 2013 and
added the move will increase the portion of company revenues
that come from energy sales.
"We would expect energy projects to make up 50 percent of
Camco's revenues in around two years time," he told Point Carbon
News, adding that energy revenues would most likely be split
equally among North American and Asian projects.
Camco is one of the largest developers of projects under the
Kyoto Protocol's Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) - where
projects generate carbon credits that can be used for compliance
in Europe's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
Earlier in January the company warned it may have to revise
its 2011 revenue forecast after Certified Emission Reductions
prices plunged 63-percent in 2011.
However, McGregor said CDM projects will remain a core
business for the company.
"Carbon is still a key focus for us. We expect stronger
prices (in the EU ETS) in the medium term and have a solid
post-2012 CDM portfolio," he said.
AUSTRALIA
Camco is also looking for fresh carbon market opportunities
McGregor said, adding the company aims to become active in
Australia's emission reduction scheme.
Last year Australia's Senate passed legislation that will
put a A$23 ($23.8) tax on CO2 emissions from the country's 500
biggest emitters from July 1, 2012.
The country, a huge mining nation, plans to introduce the
world's biggest carbon trading scheme outside of Europe from
July 1, 2015.
Participants in the Australian scheme will be able to use a
portion of offset permits from national agricultural projects
under the so-called Carbon Farming Initiative (CFI) to meet
their CO2 targets.
"We are also looking at CFI projects in Australia. They are
early stage methodologies at the moment, but we believe there
will be good opportunities in the Australian market," McGreggor
said.
Shares in the company, listed on London's Alternative
Investment Market, rose 3.6 percent to 7.27 pence on Tuesday,
but remained well below their 23 pence 2011 high.