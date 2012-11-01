Oct 31 Cameco Corp reported a 50
percent drop in adjusted third-quarter profit on Wednesday as
sagging uranium prices and sales dragged on revenues.
The world's largest listed uranium producer also reduced its
long-term production goal by 4 million pounds, or 10 percent, to
36 million pounds a year by 2018 in light of continuing market
uncertainty in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Adjusted earnings were C$52 million ($52 million), or 13
Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept 30. That
compared with C$104 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share, in
the year-earlier period.
Including one-time foreign exchange derivative gains,
earnings were C$82 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, in the
third quarter, compared with C$39 million, or 10 Canadian cents
a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell 23 percent to C$408 million on lower uranium
sales and a drop in the realized uranium price.