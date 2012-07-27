UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto prices tender offer for $781 mln notes
June 7 Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.
July 27 Canada's Cameco Corp said on Friday its second-quarter profit dropped on lower realized uranium price, a fall in sales volumes and higher costs.
The world's largest publicly-traded uranium producer earned C$8 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share in the quarter. That compared with C$55 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Adjusted to remove a one-time expense related to a contract termination, earnings were C$34 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue fell 8 percent to C$391 million.
