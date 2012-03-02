* Says to buy Millennium project for C$150 mln
* Project has indicated resources of 50.9 mln pounds of
uranium
* Deal could give Cameco majority ownership of the project
* Transaction expected to close no later than June 6
March 2 Cameco Corp agreed to buy
Areva Resources Canada's entire 27.94 percent stake in the
northern Saskatchewan-based Millennium project for C$150
million, to boost its assets in Athabasca basin, the world's
highest-grade uranium district.
Buoyant demand and steady spot prices of the
radioactive heavy metal have spurred deals in the sector in
recent times.
On Thursday, Uranium Resources said it would
acquire private uranium explorer Neutron Energy, while Extract
Resources, which owns one of the world's largest
uranium mines, backed a takeover offer from China Guangdong
Nuclear Power.
"We expect that M&A activity will continue, as junior
companies with large prospective deposits fall into the hands of
better-capitalized entities," Dahlman Rose's Anthony Young said
in a note to clients.
Young said more M&As are likely in this space over the
course of the year.
"We could see value in investors purchasing a basket of high
quality junior uranium mining companies, with the likely outcome
being that a few of these companies may be acquired," said
Young, for who Cameco remains the top pick in the sector.
Cameco, Canada's largest uranium miner, has struggled with
delays at its Cigar Lake project in Saskatchewan and with
permitting issues at its U.S. assets.
Last year, the company had backed out of a bidding war with
Rio Tinto for Hathor, which controls the advanced
exploration-stage Roughrider project in the Athabasca
region.
The Millennium project, a proposed uranium mine in the
Athabasca basin, has indicated resources of 50.9 million pounds
of uranium and inferred resources of 16.7 million pounds.
Cameco expects to produce 21.7 million pounds of uranium
this year.
STEADY PRICES
The outlook for nuclear power has improved and
stock prices have moved higher, analyst Edward Sterck of BMO
Capital Markets said in a note to clients.
Spot uranium has held steady around the current level of $52
a pound for the past six months.
Uranium prices had hit a low of $49 in August in the wake of
the March earthquake and tsunami in Japan that devastated the
Fukushima nuclear reactor complex.
Even if Japan's reactors stay offline following the
Fukushima disaster, there seems to be some optimism about
uranium prices.
According to World Nuclear Association data, 14 new units
are scheduled to come online this year, including three in China
and five in other Asian countries.
"Despite the impact of Fukushima, Cameco achieved solid
earnings in 2011," said Sterck, who raised his price target on
the Cameco stock to C$29 from C$26.
DEAL TERMS
The agreement with Areva could give Cameco majority
ownership of the Millennium project.
On Thursday, Areva's parent, the world's biggest
nuclear reactor maker, reported a 2011 net loss of 2.4 billion
euros due in part to cancelled orders in the wake of the
Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Cameco, which already holds 41.96 percent, is the operator
of the project -- one of the 12 mineral claims held by Cree Lake
Extension Joint Venture.
Its partner JCU (Canada) Exploration Co owns 30.1 percent
and has rights of refusal on transfers. If JCU does not exercise
its rights, Cameco will acquire Areva's entire stake, which
would take its ownership to 69.9 percent.
However, if JCU exercises its rights, Cameco will get only
16.27 percent, giving it 58.23 percent ownership. JCU will
acquire 11.67 percent.
BMO's Sterck said the deal values the Millennium project at
C$537 million.
The transaction is expected to close no later than June 6.
Shares of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Cameco were down 69
Canadian cents at C$23.72 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.