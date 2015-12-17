TORONTO Dec 17 Cameco Corp said on
Thursday it has restricted underground mining and removed staff
from its Rabbit Lake operation in Saskatchewan after a rock fall
in an inactive area of Eagle Point mine that was reopened.
Production mining at Eagle Point has been suspended while an
assessment is completed, but the Rabbit Lake mill continued
operating as usual. Rabbit Lake is expected to meet a 2015
production target of 3.9 million pounds of uranium concentrate
by processing ore previously mined, said Cameco, the world's
second-largest uranium producer.
There were no injuries and no impact on the environment, the
company said. About 600 Cameco employees and contractors work at
the Rabbit Lake operation.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)